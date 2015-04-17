Musikmesse 2015: RME previews Babyface Pro audio interface

Image 1 of 2 We don't know how it sounds yet, but Babyface Pro certainly looks good. Babyface Pro Image 2 of 2 Connectivity options. Babyface Pro

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Audio interfaces aren't supposed to be objects of desire, but RME's forthcoming Babyface Pro - a 24-channel, 192kHz USB device that's created from a block of aluminium - looks like it could be pushing into that territory.

Featuring newly-designed analogue and digital circuits, Babyface Pro promises "supreme fidelity with no compromises in level, noise or distortion". Other design highlights include a new, space-saving XLR socket, and two headphones outputs with separate driver stages to match low and high impedance cans.

The preamp circuits are also new (they offer gain of up to 70dB, adjustable in 3dB steps), while the interface's energy-saving features are said to enable stable bus-powered performance over USB 3 and most USB 2 ports. The full connectivity list is as follows:

12 Input and 12 Output channels

4 x Analog Inputs (Mic, Line, Instrument)

4 x Analog Outputs (2 x XLR, 2 x Phones)

1 x ADAT I/O or 1 x SPDIF I/O optical

1 x MIDI I/O

1 x USB 2.0 (USB 3 compatible)

Digital Gain control for all inputs

Separate outputs for high and low impedance headphones

You can take full control of the interface using RME's TotalMix FX software, which is available for Windows, Mac and iOS.

Babyface Pro isn't available yet, but you can find out more and register for updates on the RME website.