Musikmesse 2013: Stanton announces iZotope Music & Speech Cleaner bundles

MUSIKMESSE 2013: DJ specialist Stanton has revealed that it will be packaging a free copy of iZotope's Music & Speech Cleaner software with all of its new T.92 and T.55 USB turntables, essentially offering a mix recording/audio clean-up solution out of the box.

Stanton®, part of the Gibson Pro Audio division and an industry leader in the design and manufacture of professional audio products for DJs, is pleased to announce at Musikmesse 2013 (Hall 5.1, Stand B65), that all future versions of the T.92 USB and T.55 USB turntables will include the revolutionary iZotope* Music & Speech Cleaner software.

Adding iZotope's Music & Speech Cleaner to these popular USB turntables gives users an out-of-the-box, high-quality solution for correcting a recording and/or track.

iZotope Music & Speech Cleaner provides all the tools of a complete audio cleanup suite with the same advanced noise-reduction technology the experts use, at a non-expert price point. With this included application, T.92 and T.55 users have a professional and intuitive way of easily removing unwanted noise and enhancing their vinyl recordings.

Music & Speech Cleaner's intuitive step-by-step interface guides users clearly through the cleanup process. The software works with a range of compatible file types, many of which are associated with popular editing software, such as Apple iMovie or Adobe Premiere Elements. Cleaned files can also be imported into iTunes (or other music library software) to create MP3 or AAC files and then be burned to an audio CD.

"We are thrilled to continue the relationship with iZotope," says Gus Jursch, General Manager of Gibson Pro Audio, a division of the Gibson Guitar Corporation. "The Music & Speech Cleaner software offers an increased value to our users and does an incredible restoration job."

The Stanton T.92 USB and T.55 USB professional turntables offer USB connectivity and analog-to-digital converters, making it easy for DJs and music enthusiasts to digitize vinyl recordings. Features such as dual start/stop switches and the included 500.V3 cartridge allow both turntables to fit into any DJ or archival setup effortlessly.

iZotope Music & Speech Cleaner operates with Microsoft Windows (XP, x64, Vista and Windows 7) and Apple Mac OSX 10.4 or later (universal binary).

Information on the Stanton T.92USB and T.55 USB turntables is available from the Stanton website.

Information on iZotope's Music & Speech Cleaner software is available from the iZotope website.

