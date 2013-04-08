Musikmesse 2013: New MFB Dominion 1 analogue synth and Tanzbär drum machine

Image 1 of 2 MFB's Dominion 1: full of analogue juice. MFB Dominion 1 Image 2 of 2 The Tanzbär drum machine. MFB Tanzbär drum machine

MUSIKMESSE 2013: We were expecting new analogue instruments at Musikmesse 2013, and they've already started to appear. German manufacturer MFB will be turning up at the show with the Dominion 1 synth and Tanzbär drum machine.

The Dominion 1 features three oscillators, three LFOs and three envelopes. It has a 3-octave keyboard and comes with its own arpeggiator/sequencer. Other features include an extended FM mode, double oscillator sync, an analogue and digital ring modulator and a discrete SED filter module with 12 modes.

The keyboard supports aftertouch and you also get two ribbon controllers, a velocity matrix and a patchbay.

The Tanzbär, meanwhile, is a 16-sound drum machine that sports a "super-tight" 16-step sequencer with accent and pitchbend. You can store 144 patterns and there's a Fill and Chain function. There are two CV/Gate channels, roll/flam recording and various swing options.

No news yet on when the Dominion 1 and Tanzbär will be released or how much they'll cost.