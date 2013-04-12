Musikmesse 2013: Cerwin-Vega! unveils P-Series PA System

Image 1 of 4 Cerwin-Vega! P1500X Cerwin-Vega! P1500X Image 2 of 4 Cerwin-Vega! P1500X (back) Cerwin-Vega! P1500X (back) Image 3 of 4 Cerwin-Vega! P1800X Cerwin-Vega! P1800X Image 4 of 4 Cerwin-Vega! P1800X (back) Cerwin-Vega! P1800X (back)

MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Cerwin-Vega!® introduces its new P-Series professional PA system at Musikmesse/Prolight + Sound 2013 (Hall 5.1, Stand B65). Comprised of two active speaker products, the P1500X and the P1800SX, this latest offering delivers a new standard in power and bass punch, suited for any sound reinforcement application, from live concerts to public speeches.

The heart of the P-Series is the P1500X, a two-way, bi-amped, full-range bass-reflex speaker. It employs a 15-inch woofer and high-frequency compression driver, powered by a custom Class-D amp. With a rating of 1500W, the P1500X is the most powerful PA product in its price class. A proprietary hemi-conical horn provides enhanced sound clarity over an even and wide coverage area.

A built-in mixer with I/O connections allows for simple and fast setup, while enhanced EQ, VEGA BASS boost and high-pass filters enable exact tuning and exceptional performance for any event. The P1500X is a versatile product that can be used as a single speaker for a small venue, set in pairs for a larger venue needing more coverage and SPL, or side mounted as a floor monitor for a band.

The P1500X's lightweight, robust polymer enclosure includes a two position pole cup with an adjustable mounting point, as well as comfortable ergonomic handles. These features provide users with versatility and comfort. Built-in rigging points and remote volume port make the P1500X ideal for suspended installation.

The muscle of the P-Series is the P1800SX, a powered subwoofer, employing an 18-inch woofer with a custom 2000W Class-D amp. The large woofer and amplifier are enclosed in a hardwood cabinet, the combination of which provides a high level of bass punch and extreme low end response, both Cerwin-Vega! trademarks.

Like the P1500X, the P1800SX has frequency-shaping controls, a VEGA BASS boost, and a high-pass filter switch (as a built-in crossover). This ensures that the user has the right amount of bass for a particular venue. While designed for use with the P1500X, the P1800SX can be used for bottom-end extension with competitive products. Additionally, the THRU and MIX output options allow for system expandability and fast daisy-chain connections between components.

The P-Series suggested list price for a P1500X is $1199 USD and the P1800SX is $1499 USD.