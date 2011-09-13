MOTU MachFive 3 sampler released

Full-screen editing is just one of MachFive 3's feature highlights.

We'd almost forgotten about MOTU's MachFive 3 sampler - it was previewed at the Winter NAMM show back in January - but the good news is that it's now available. What's more, it looks like quite an update.

Shipping with a 45GB library, MachFive 3 promises simple operation, a scripting engine, support for all the major sample formats, a mixer, effects, synthesis features, full-screen editing, multiple outputs and more. In fact, it looks like it could be a genuine rival to Native Instruments' new Kontakt 5.

A list of feature highlights is below, and you can watch a range of tutorial videos on the MOTU website. It looks like the software is retailing for £349.

MachFIve 3 feature highlights

Massive 45 GB sound library (7 DVDs)

Features loops, phrases, sounds, and advanced multi-sample instruments with dynamic performance powered by state-of-the-art scripting technology.

Simple operation

Unique, unified design provides instruments, loops, phrases, synthesis and FX in one easy-to-use window.

Scripting engine with unlimited layers

Delivers ultra-realistic multi-sample instruments, dynamic performance, and unlimited possibilities for programmers and sound designers.

IRCAM technology

Cutting-edge time-stretching, pitch-shifting & granular synthesis licensed from the IRCAM research institute.

Universal support

Directly reads all major 3rd-party hardware/software sample formats for consolidated sound library management.

Complete mixing

Graphic mixer with faders, FX inserts, and unlimited channels.

Powerful effects

Flexible effects architecture with 47 different effects, including convolution reverb, applied at any level you wish.

Deep synthesis

Advanced, yet accessible modular synthesis architecture with eleven sound engines and flexible modulation matrix.

Full-screen editing

Dive into a rich sound design environment with comprehensive automation, modulation and editing.

Unlimited parts

Combine instruments and tempo-synced loops. Layer synths and sample-based parts.

3rd-generation UVI Engine

Acclaimed worldwide for its superb sound quality.

Multiple outputs

Submix to 17 stereo output pairs.

Disk streaming

Conserve RAM & quicken load times.

Unlimited polyphony

With ultra-low software latency.