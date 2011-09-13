MOTU MachFive 3 sampler released

We'd almost forgotten about MOTU's MachFive 3 sampler - it was previewed at the Winter NAMM show back in January - but the good news is that it's now available. What's more, it looks like quite an update.
Shipping with a 45GB library, MachFive 3 promises simple operation, a scripting engine, support for all the major sample formats, a mixer, effects, synthesis features, full-screen editing, multiple outputs and more. In fact, it looks like it could be a genuine rival to Native Instruments' new Kontakt 5.
A list of feature highlights is below, and you can watch a range of tutorial videos on the MOTU website. It looks like the software is retailing for £349.
MachFIve 3 feature highlights
Massive 45 GB sound library (7 DVDs)
Features loops, phrases, sounds, and advanced multi-sample instruments with dynamic performance powered by state-of-the-art scripting technology.
Simple operation
Unique, unified design provides instruments, loops, phrases, synthesis and FX in one easy-to-use window.
Scripting engine with unlimited layers
Delivers ultra-realistic multi-sample instruments, dynamic performance, and unlimited possibilities for programmers and sound designers.
IRCAM technology
Cutting-edge time-stretching, pitch-shifting & granular synthesis licensed from the IRCAM research institute.
Universal support
Directly reads all major 3rd-party hardware/software sample formats for consolidated sound library management.
Complete mixing
Graphic mixer with faders, FX inserts, and unlimited channels.
Powerful effects
Flexible effects architecture with 47 different effects, including convolution reverb, applied at any level you wish.
Deep synthesis
Advanced, yet accessible modular synthesis architecture with eleven sound engines and flexible modulation matrix.
Full-screen editing
Dive into a rich sound design environment with comprehensive automation, modulation and editing.
Unlimited parts
Combine instruments and tempo-synced loops. Layer synths and sample-based parts.
3rd-generation UVI Engine
Acclaimed worldwide for its superb sound quality.
Multiple outputs
Submix to 17 stereo output pairs.
Disk streaming
Conserve RAM & quicken load times.
Unlimited polyphony
With ultra-low software latency.