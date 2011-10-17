Moog iPad synth: Animoog released

Image 1 of 4 Moog Animoog: a pro-quality synth for the iPad? Click the image to see more screenshots. Moog Animoog Image 2 of 4 The Env/Mod page Moog Animoog Image 3 of 4 Chose a scale to play in. Moog Animoog Image 4 of 4 Moog Animoog

Moog has released the Animoog, which it's describing as "the world's first professional polyphonic synthesizer designed for Apple's iPad".

Since Moog announced its entry into the world of iOS music making with Filtatron, many users have been hankering for a full-on synth from the company, and now it's here. Rather than replicating one of its legendary hardware products, the company has developed the Anisotropic Synthesis Engine (ASE), which is said to enable the Animoog to "capture the vast sonic vocabulary of Moog synthesizers and apply it to the modern touch surface paradigm".

We'll let you read the press release below for more details, but if you're an iPad owner, the fact that Animoog is currently available for the reduced price of 69p makes it practically a no-brainer purchase. The price will rise to £20.99 after 30 days.

Moog Animoog press release

Moog Music today announced the release of Animoog, the World's first professional polyphonic synthesizer designed for Apple's iPad. For a 30-day, limited-time price of only $.99, professional musicians, hobbyists and music fans alike can have access to Moog's newest, groundbreaking synthesizer technology.

The heart of Animoog is Moog's Anisotropic Synthesis Engine (ASE), a technology that has been in development at Moog for nearly six years. Animoog captures the vast sonic vocabulary of Moog synthesizers and applies it to the modern touch surface paradigm, enabling any user to quickly sculpt incredibly fluid and dynamic sounds that live, breathe, and evolve as they play them. Whether users are new to synthesizers or are professional musicians, Animoog's unique user interface gives them the ultimate tool for total creative expression.

"Animoog is an amazingly entertaining instrument," said Mike Adams, president of Moog Music. "It is fun and educational. There will be people who discover the joy of making music using a synthesizer through Animoog who might not have otherwise. It is truly an entertaining experience for anyone." Adams explains, "ASE was originally designed for Moog's hardware synthesizers, but the technology is so incredible that we decided to make it available to everyone. With Animoog, we're taking the fear out of buying a professional music application, and giving people a nearly-free opportunity to explore a truly inspirational creative tool."

Animoog removes the boundaries of conventional instruments and brings an exciting array of creative tools to users' fingertips. Its graphical user interface is dynamic and immersive. Much more than a simple app, Animoog takes full advantage of the iPad's multi-touch surface. It gives artists the creative freedom to create and intimately control an entire sonic universe.

Ayad Al Adhamy, of the band Passion Pit, says, "While there are other iPad synthesizer apps (trust me - I might have all of them) what makes Animoog different is that it is not an app but an instrument. Moog has filled in the gap that other apps haven't - it is simple to use and it sounds great!"

Animoog launches today, just ahead of MoogFest (http://www.moogfest.com/), a three-day, multi-venue festival in Asheville, North Carolina, that brings together renowned musicians from around the world to honor the legacy of the company's founder, Bob Moog. This year's lineup is headlined by Passion Pit, Moby, TV On The Radio, The Flaming Lips and more.

Animoog is the second iOS app from Moog Music. In 2010, the company released Filtatron, a real-time audio effects engine and powerful studio tool for the iPhone/iPod and iPad. It is also on sale for $.99 for the next 30 days only.

Key Features: