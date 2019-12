London Modular: the first of its kind

The first ever showroom in London to be dedicated to modular synths has opened, in Hackney.

London Modular offers a range of analogue gear, from accessories to full modular components.

To celebrate, a party is being thrown in Hackney Wick's Crate Brewery on 9 November. The night - dubbed A Modular Revue - will see a host of analogue live performances from labels such as Hessle Audio, Clone and R&S. "Huge names" have been tipped to appear.

Click here for more info about the London Modular party.