Mixvibes Cross DJ gets SoundCloud integration

Mixvibes' Cross DJ was already notable for being one of the few DJing applications to run on PC, Mac, iOS and Android, and now it has another compatibility feather in its cap thanks to the newly-implemented SoundCloud integration.

This applies to all versions of the software (free and paid) and doesn't require the user to have a SoundCloud premium account in order to work.

Loading times are said to be similar to those of locally-hosted tracks, and Cross DJ can remember BPM, key and hot cue metadata for SoundCloud content once it's been analysed.

You can find out more about the integration and the various versions of Cross DJ on the Mixvibes website