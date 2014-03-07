Minimal System unveils MasterMix Buss Compressor plugin

Modelled on buss compressors from classic analogue consoles (though it isn't clear which ones), Minimal System's MasterMix Buss Compressor is designed for adding "finishing touches" to your projects.

As well as being designed for use on the master bus, MasterMix can also be employed on sub-groups, and comes with a tape simulator stage so that you can add tape hiss and saturation. The GUI is supposedly functional and easy to use, and the plugin promises low CPU usage.

Minimal System MasterMix Buss Compressor is available now in 32-bit Windows VST format and is priced at £19.99 (regular price £29.99). A demo is also available, and you can find out more on the Minimal System website.