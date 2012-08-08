Magellan iPad synth from Yonac Software

Here's a brand new synth app to get your teeth into. Based around a virtual analogue design this iPad app delivers a flurry of features for its measly £2.99 price tag. Check out the video above to see and hear it in action.

Now bringing a brand new power and warmth to the sound of iOS!

Synth

• 2 independent virtual analog synth engines running simultaneously

• 3 oscillators per synth engine; total of 6 realtime oscillators

• Osc unison stage w/ adjustable detune & width, up to 24 simultaneous wave generators for super-saw type effects

• Realtime PWM Modulation for osc 1 & 2

• FM module w/ dedicated blend, ADSR envelope, adjustable contour

• Oscillator 1>2 ring modulation

• Noise generator w/ adjustable tone

• VCA ADSR envelope

• Separate voice unison stage w/ settable stereo spread, detune

• Dual Keyboards w/ individual pitch & modulation wheels

• Dual Touch Pad controls w/ settable key & scale, individual voice parameterization

• Polyphonic, Monophonic, Poly/Mono Legato operation modes

• Glide

• Matrixpad modulation w/ configurable x/y destinations, synth out select, optional snapback

• Realtime oscilloscope displaying output signal (iPad 2 and 3)

• Synth coupling - allow running both synths by a single control interface

• Audio backgrounding

• Tap tempo

• 16 voice combined polyphony (8 voice combined for iPad 1)



Filters



• 2 filter banks per synth engine, configurable in series or parallel

• Dedicated ADSR envelope for each bank; selectable envelope curve, adjustable contour

• 11 Filter types for each bank:

• "Magellan" 24dB Resonant Low Pass

• "Victor" 24dB Resonant Low/High/Band Pass

• "Voyvoda" 12dB Low/High/Band Pass

• Formant, Comb, All-Pass, Notch filters

• True bypass



Modulation



• Dual LFO's per synth

• Up to 4 freely assignable destinations per LFO

• Dedicated amp setting for each LFO destination

• 3 reset modes

• Adjustable phase & delay

• Frequency tracking



Arp



• Dedicated arpeggiator in each synth engine

• 10 arp patterns; Settable note value & gate; swing

• 6 octaving modes, plus settable note and octave repeats



Sequencer



• Analog inspired 16/32 step polyphonic sequencer

• 8 track poly output per pattern in 16-step, 4 track poly out in 32-step "link" mode

• Track wise selection of target synth engine

• Settable pitch, velocity, gate, octave per step

• 6 sequence direction algorithms for each pattern

• Swing

• Timeline for creating song length sequences w/ patterns

• Import/Export song files containing sequences



Chordmaker



• Dedicated Chordmaker module for each synth

• Create/save chord progressions, played by pressing a single key



Effects



• Comprehensive FX rack: Reverb, Stereo Delay w/ BPM sync, Phaser, Chorus, Flanger, Waveshaper/Distortion, Bitcrusher, Sonic Expander



Recording & Sharing



• Built in tape deck for recording app audio

• Metronome

• Export audio files via email, SoundCloud

• Export/Import audio files via WiFi, Intua or Sonoma Audio Copy / Paste



MIDI



• CoreMIDI

• Virtual MIDI, both vMIDI In and vMIDI Out ports

• Control Magellan w/ external MIDI controllers

• Synth-wise MIDI In channel select

• MIDI Out w/ settable channel or omni

• MIDI Learn w/ over 80 control destinations

• Save MIDI CC configurations to file for later use

• Sync w/ external MIDI clocks to control sequencer, arp modules



Presets



• Over 242 factory presets

• 34 presets and a song designed by Sunsine Audio

• Export/Import presets, banks via email or iTunes; Create/save unlimited banks & presets





