Linn LM-1 drum machine emulated in VST plugin

As we explained in our recent Synth icons feature, Linn's LM-1 is a drum machine classic, having being used extensively throughout the '80s and beyond.

It's no surprise, then, that it continues to draw the attention of emulation-happy software developers, and the latest company to recreate the LM-1 is Aly James Lab, which has just released the VLinn LM-1 Drums 32-bit VST plugin for Windows.

The company claims that this provides an extra level of realism because, rather than being based on samples, it models the LM-1's internal circuitry, even being capable of loading EPROM data. The developer goes to great lengths to explain why VLinn LM-1 offers the "closest experience to the real thing" on the Aly James Lab website, where you can also order it.

VLinn LM-1 Drums is donationware, with the minimum payment being €15. 64-bit and OS X versions are scheduled for 2015.

Check out the funky Prince-esque jam below to hear what it can do: