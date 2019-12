Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: The Arvo Brothers) Lego Minimoog Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: The Arvo Brothers) Lego Minimoog Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: The Arvo Brothers) Lego Minimoog Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: The Arvo Brothers) Lego Minimoog Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: The Arvo Brothers) Lego Minimoog

This Lego recreation of a Moog Minimoog by The Arvo Brothers is amazing. The fact that it's a working model - not as a synth, but as a MIDI interface - is more amazing still.

According to Arvo's Flickr page a video demo will follow shortly. In the meantime, check out the gallery for more pictures.

(Via: Synthtopia)