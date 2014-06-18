More

Learn the piano with Chilly Gonzales

By

Musician releases book and series of video tutorials

As far as piano teachers go, Chilly Gonzales is about as far away from the stereotypical stern spinster-type as you can get. He's on a mission to get lapsed players back to the keyboard, releasing Re-Introduction Etudes - a book of 24 "easy-to-master, fun-to-play piano pieces" - in order to do it.

He's also prepared a collection of video tutorials, one of which - a discussion of what you can use your left hand for when you're playing - you can watch above.

You can order Re-Introduction Etudes now (it comes with a CD) from the Chilly Gonzales website. It costs €22.