Learn the piano with Chilly Gonzales

As far as piano teachers go, Chilly Gonzales is about as far away from the stereotypical stern spinster-type as you can get. He's on a mission to get lapsed players back to the keyboard, releasing Re-Introduction Etudes - a book of 24 "easy-to-master, fun-to-play piano pieces" - in order to do it.

He's also prepared a collection of video tutorials, one of which - a discussion of what you can use your left hand for when you're playing - you can watch above.

You can order Re-Introduction Etudes now (it comes with a CD) from the Chilly Gonzales website. It costs €22.