KRK's new V Series 4 monitors were "30 years in the making"

KRK has unveiled a new range of nearfield studio monitors, the V Series 4. Said to have been "30 years in the making," this comes in three sizes and is designed for situations "where accurate reproduction is critical."

We're told that KRK worked with hundreds of engineers and producers during the development of the V Series 4. You can choose from 49 EQ settings, the theory being that, whatever your room acoustics and placement situation, you should be able to get the sound you're looking for.

Find out more on the KRK website. It looks like prices start at £400 per monitor for the smallest V4 model, rising to £700 each for the V8, the largest monitor in the range.

KRK V Series 4 features