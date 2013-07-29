Kraftwerk-themed magazine released for iPad and iPhone

Kraftwerk are the subject of a new digital magazine, which is available now from the iOS apps of Computer Music and Future Music magazines.

It is the first in a new range of digital specials calledThe Electro Legends Series, which is also due to profile artists such as The Prodigy, Hot Chip, Depeche Mode and Gary Numan.

The unofficial app contains interactive features that will appeal to both music makers and regular fans of the artists.

The Kraftwerk edition contains a classic interview with founder RalfHütter, a contemporary live report, Autobahn revisited, exclusive analysis by OMD and Ultravox founder John Foxx, plus videos, tutorials, samples and more.

To buyThe Electro Legends Series: Kraftwerkfor £1.99, simply download the apps of either Computer Music or Future Music.