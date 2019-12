A lot has been written about Korg's new Volca analogue grooveboxes since they were unveiled at Musikmesse 2013, but now you can hear what their Chief Engineer and Hardware Designer Tatsuya Takahashi has to say about them as he introduces the Volca Beats, Volca Bass and Volca Keys in three new videos.

The clips, which we've embedded below, show off the sounds and features of the new devices, which are set to be released in July priced at $150 each.

Korg Volca Beats introduction

Korg Volca Bass introduction

Korg Volca Keys introduction