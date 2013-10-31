Korg UK to host Education Suite at The Music Show, Manchester

PRESS RELEASE: Korg UK has announced an exciting line up of seminars and workshops at The Music Show, a brand new music and education exhibition, which is coming to Manchester next month.

As principal sponsor of The Music Show, Korg will be showcasing all their brands including Korg, Vox, Walden Guitars, Hartke, Samson, Mapex, Paiste and Jupiter, amongst others.

In addition, Korg will deliver a dedicated programme from leading education practitioners and former Music Teacher of the Year Dan Jones over the two day event.

The 'Korg Education Suite' will include Drum Clinics from legendary drummer Steve White, who has worked extensively with Paul Weller, The Style Council and other British musicians.

Education leaders will have the chance to get involved in a West African drumming session with Tycoon Percussion, which will cover a complete scheme of work based around dance, basic vocals and West African drumming.

Chris Martin, Event Manager for The Music Show, commented: "We are delighted to have Korg as the principal sponsor for The Music Show and they are delivering a very exciting line up of seminars and workshops. The sessions are designed to inspire and motivate music leaders in education, the classroom and beyond."

The Korg programme also includes performances from James Shepherd Versatile Brass, meeting the technology challenges of the National Music Plan and a keynote speech in Motivation in Education.

The Music Show takes place at Manchester Central on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th November 2013.

The event is open to anyone with a passion for making music from aspiring bands, musicians and industry professionals to teachers, students and their families. The exhibition is open to the public on both Friday and Saturday, but there will be a particular emphasis towards education on Friday.

For more information about exhibitors and seminar timetable visit The Music Show site, or follow on Twitter @musicshowuk.