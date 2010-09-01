Korg SP-170RD digital piano

PRESS RELEASE: Clean, compact, and lightweight - yet delivering full-fledged sound - this impressive instrument will transform your everyday piano playing into hours of enjoyment.

Main features

- With a clean, fresh design that omits the traditional control panel, the portable and stylish SP-170 emphasizes the vital piano elements: a comfortable keyboard and satisfying sound

- The two skillfully sampled concert grand piano sounds capture all the nuances of the performer's touch

- A total of ten sounds are provided, including electric pianos, harpsichord, organs, strings, and more

- Our new Natural Weighted Hammer Action (NH) faithfully reproduces the touch of an acoustic piano

- The Key Touch Control offers three levels of sensitivity to match the keyboard response to any playing style

- The SP-170's compact body houses a robust, built-in speaker system to deliver a deep and powerful sound

- Reverb effect adds depth and spaciousness to the sound; Chorus adds warmth and motion



- Two headphone jacks allow for parent/child or student/teacher private practice, or for just sharing with friends

- Damper pedal and music rest complete the SP-170



- Available in black, white or the new red finish to complement any environment

AVAILABLE: Sept 2010

PRICE: £TBC SSP inc VAT

