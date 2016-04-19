Korg engineer tells you what you need to know about the Volca FM

Anyone who thought that Korg's Volcete got a shock at the a range was complNAMM Show in January, as the company unveiled an FM-flavoured addition to the range.

With its DX7 compatibility and tweak-friendly design, the Volca FM immediately became one of the most eagerly-awaited tech products of 2016, and as Korg continues to gear up for its release, the company has unveiled a video featuring the synth's chief engineer Tatsuya Takahashi explaining how it works.

Check it out above. We'll have a full review of the Volca FM for you soon, and you can find out more on the Korg website.