Korg announces analogue and synth UK tour

Korg UK has announced plans to hit the road this autumn, taking the company's entire range of analogue gear on a massive UK tour.

The tour, which kicks off on 1 October, will see Korg showing off all its synths and grooveboxes at music shops across the country, with specialists on-hand to answer questions.

According to Korg: "The entire analogue range will be present and correct including the Volcas, the Monotrons and the MS-20 Mini - their full capabilities will be demonstrated and you'll be invited to make a close inspection of the division.

"Backing up the analogue contingent will be the big guns - the KingKORG & Kronos; comprehensively equipped, massive-sounding and ready for action in almost any arena."

Everybody that attends the event will get a Korg goodie bag and be entered into a prize draw to win and MS-20 Mini.

1 Oct - PMT Norwich - Norwich

3 Oct - PMT Leeds - Leeds

4 Oct - Dawson's Liverpool - Liverpool

5 Oct - PMT Manchester - Manchester

8 Oct - Music Junkie - Leicester

9 Oct - PMT Cambridge - Cambridge

10 Oct - Production Room - Leeds

11 Oct - Sounds Live - Newcastle

12 Oct - Red Dog - Edinburgh

15 Oct - PMT Oxford - Oxford

16 Oct - Guitar Guitar - Epsom

17 Oct - Anderton's - Guildford

18 Oct - Bonner's - Eastbourne

19 Oct - GAK - Brighton

29 Oct - Hollywood Music - M. Keynes

30 Oct - PMT Southend - Southend

31 Oct - PMT Romford - Romford

1 Nov - Red Dog - London

2 Nov - PMT Birmingham - Birmingham

5 Nov - Red Sub - York

7 Nov - Kenny's Music - Dundee

8 Nov - Kenny's Music - Glasgow

9 Nov - Dawson's Manchester - Manchester

12 Nov - Rich Tone Music - Sheffield

13 Nov - Promenade Music - Morecambe

19 Nov - PMT Northampton - Northampton

20 Nov - Dawson's Chester - Chester

21 Nov - Scan - Bolton

22 Nov - A&C Hamilton - Preston

23 Nov - GG Digital - Glasgow

27 Nov - City Music - Truro

28 Nov - PMT Bristol - Bristol

29 Nov - Nevada Music - Portsmouth

30 Nov - Absolute Music - Bournemouth

3 Dec - West End DJ - London

6 Dec - Rose Morris - London

7 Dec - Dawson's Reading - Reading