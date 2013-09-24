Korg announces analogue and synth UK tour

Korg UK has announced plans to hit the road this autumn, taking the company's entire range of analogue gear on a massive UK tour.
The tour, which kicks off on 1 October, will see Korg showing off all its synths and grooveboxes at music shops across the country, with specialists on-hand to answer questions.
According to Korg: "The entire analogue range will be present and correct including the Volcas, the Monotrons and the MS-20 Mini - their full capabilities will be demonstrated and you'll be invited to make a close inspection of the division.
"Backing up the analogue contingent will be the big guns - the KingKORG & Kronos; comprehensively equipped, massive-sounding and ready for action in almost any arena."
Everybody that attends the event will get a Korg goodie bag and be entered into a prize draw to win and MS-20 Mini.
Korg analogue and synth tour dates
1 Oct - PMT Norwich - Norwich
3 Oct - PMT Leeds - Leeds
4 Oct - Dawson's Liverpool - Liverpool
5 Oct - PMT Manchester - Manchester
8 Oct - Music Junkie - Leicester
9 Oct - PMT Cambridge - Cambridge
10 Oct - Production Room - Leeds
11 Oct - Sounds Live - Newcastle
12 Oct - Red Dog - Edinburgh
15 Oct - PMT Oxford - Oxford
16 Oct - Guitar Guitar - Epsom
17 Oct - Anderton's - Guildford
18 Oct - Bonner's - Eastbourne
19 Oct - GAK - Brighton
29 Oct - Hollywood Music - M. Keynes
30 Oct - PMT Southend - Southend
31 Oct - PMT Romford - Romford
1 Nov - Red Dog - London
2 Nov - PMT Birmingham - Birmingham
5 Nov - Red Sub - York
7 Nov - Kenny's Music - Dundee
8 Nov - Kenny's Music - Glasgow
9 Nov - Dawson's Manchester - Manchester
12 Nov - Rich Tone Music - Sheffield
13 Nov - Promenade Music - Morecambe
19 Nov - PMT Northampton - Northampton
20 Nov - Dawson's Chester - Chester
21 Nov - Scan - Bolton
22 Nov - A&C Hamilton - Preston
23 Nov - GG Digital - Glasgow
27 Nov - City Music - Truro
28 Nov - PMT Bristol - Bristol
29 Nov - Nevada Music - Portsmouth
30 Nov - Absolute Music - Bournemouth
3 Dec - West End DJ - London
6 Dec - Rose Morris - London
7 Dec - Dawson's Reading - Reading