KILLER BEATS – Computer Music issue 238

This month we've been hard at work gathering the hottest, topmost drum-programming wisdom out there so we can help you make better beats in any genre. Elsewhere, we're giving away a mind-blowing psychoacoustic stereo panning plugin, taking an exclusive first look at Vengeance-Sound's debut synth, getting retro with a Sequential Circuits virtual workshop, and we've got a subscription deal to take your breath away.

KILLER BEATS

Want to truly master beatmaking in any genre? With our massive cover feature, we show you how, giving you the knowledge you need to make versatile badass beats that are radio-ready and packed with punch.

Over 18 pages with 16 video tutorials, we'll show you…

How to build sub-shaking beats in ten different genres: house, techno, disco, EDM, DnB, rock, trap, grime & more!

Strategies for starting strong and creating the best source sounds possible

Groove-programming skills to give feeling and rhythm to your beats

Sound-design and mixing skills designed specially for drum processing

How to creating authentic, organic beats to breathe life into any track

FREE plugin giveaway: Panagement CM

This is the psychoacoustic stereo toolkit that you never realised you needed, but once you've tried Auburn Sounds' Panagement CM, you won't be able to get by without its mind-blowing widening capabilities and binaural panning prowess! This AU/VST precision tool gives you control over any track's stereo presence, and provides accurate metering to make sure it's on-point.

See exactly what Panagement CM can do in the below video, and check out the full spec to see a list of its features.

Virtual Sequential

Relive the groundbreaking sounds of Dave Smith's awesome early synthesisers - including the Prophet-5, Pro-One and Prophet-VS - in our epic emulation workshop. We'll give you the lowdown on Sequential Circuits' legends, showing you what made them so good, and most importantly, how to emulate their legendary sounds and tones in software.

Producer Masterclass: Icicle

One of the Netherlands' finest musical exports, Shogun Audio hitmaker Icicle (aka Jeroen Snik) has had a prodigious DnB career that's seen him release everything from liquid rollers to neuro tear-outs and ice-cold bangers. Now, the Dutch DnB don invites us to his South London studio for an exclusive video session. Watch as Jeroen crafts a crushing drum 'n' bass beat and filthy bass sound from scratch in Ableton Live, and get his studio secrets first-hand.

Here's part 1 of the video. Get the full 68 minutes in cm238 - and download Icicle's audio files, presets and projects from this issue's Vault!

CM Awards 2016

2016 was a huge year for music software innovations, and we were there chronicling the whole 12 months. But which plugins, DAWs and other music gear will stand the test of time? In the CM Awards 2016, we spill the beans on the best software from the past year, giving our stamp of approval for innovations, synths, drum machines, creative effects, mixing/mastering tools, the year's best bargains and more.

3.8GB FREE Samples

Continuing our quest to bring you the finest free sample content in the universe, we've got another phat stack of sounds to fuel your studio sessions. This month brings you a special 1GB Loopmasters sample pack, featuring some of the finest releases from the sample merchants' best recent packs; 500 Killer Kits drum one-shots and loops to fuel your experimentation with our cover feature; and a bonus collection of ambient samples ripped straight from our archive. That's 2425 samples in all for readers of cm238!

Also in this issue

We bring you the world exclusive first review of Vengeance-Sound's VPS Avenger synth - get our full verdict, plus an epic 30-minute hands-on video session!

We caught up with the Dutch techno maestro Secret Cinema at ADE 2016 - check out our five-and-a-half-page interview to catch his in-depth production tricks and tips

The CM Plugins collection reaches 67 exclusive instruments and effects

DnB producer Resound shows off the power of parallel saturation for adding weight, character and presence to your mixes

We speak to top composer-turned-plugin-developer Gaurav Dayal, to find out more about how Beatskillz makes their software offerings

Check out the month's biggest free software releases on our regular Freeware News page

Dave Clews demystifies Circle Progressions in his music theory column this month

Discover Ulrich Schnauss' five favourite bits of software

Reviews

Vengeance-Sound VPS Avenger

VPS Avenger iZotope Neutron

Neutron Synapse Audio The Legend

The Legend Blue Cat Audio Destructor

Destructor Kush Audio Hammer DSP

Hammer DSP Exponential Audio Nimbus

