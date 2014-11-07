Keith McMillen introduces $99 K-Board controller

Keith McMillen Instruments has released the K-Board, a slightly simplified and more affordable version of its QuNexus controller.

Billed as "the easiest way to make music with a computer or tablet," this compact keyboard retains the QuNexus's velocity/pressure/tilt-sensitive keys, giving you plenty of potential for expression. The keys are also backlit, while Keith McMillen is keen to talk up the K-Board's build quality, which it claims makes it "unbreakable".

Inevitably, some of the QuNexus's features are absent - these include DIN MIDI and CV connectivity and some advanced features related to the QuNexus's controller layer. You can see a full comparison chart on the Keith McMillen website.

The K-Board is available exclusively from Guitar Center priced at $99 (around £65).