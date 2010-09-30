iZotope releases RX 2: complete audio repair suite

PRESS RELEASE: iZotope, Inc., a leader in audio DSP processing, has released RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced, updates to their award-winning audio repair software suites. With a range of new features and functionality, iZotope has expanded the scope of RX into any field where audio is recorded or restored by both consumers and professionals. Additionally, iZotope is offering introductory pricing on RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced purchases and upgrades throughout October 31, 2010.

RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced are designed to repair common and uncommon audio problems like tonal and broadband noise, hiss, buzz, hum, clicks and crackle, distortion from clipping and interfering sounds like cell phone rings, dogs barking, car horns, string squeaks, dropped drumsticks and just about anything else.

"RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced are crucial tools if you're recording new tracks or restoring old ones. Whether you're on location with a TV show or recording a voiceover at home for a company presentation, it's a challenge to get a good recording. RX gives you all the tools you need to repair damaged audio and deliver the best recording," explains Jeremy Todd, CTO of iZotope, "RX also includes specialized tools to restoring old recordings from vinyl records, tape and other sources with tools like Declick, Decrackle and automatic azimuth alignment. RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced are a complete set of the best processing tools with an immersive visual editing interface enabling you to quickly repair and deliver high-quality audio."

RX 2 builds on the success of the original's Denoise, Spectral Repair, Declick, Declip and Remove Hum modules with iZotope's latest DSP algorithm improvements and the new Decrackle and Channel Operations modules. RX 2 Advanced extends the standard RX with an adaptive Denoiser mode, a Deconstruct module, third party plug-in hosting, iZotope 64-bit SRC™ resampling, MBIT+™ dither, iZotope Radius® time and pitch control, ability to export an edit history, multi-resolution mode for Spectral Repair and automatic azimuth correction.

RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced include new visual editing features and functionality such as the Magic Wand, Lasso and Brush tools designed for selecting audio in the product's spectrogram. Similar to working in popular graphic design programs, these tools allow natural freehand selections around problem sounds. The Magic Wand can automatically select a sound and even automatically select its harmonics. After selecting, Spectral Repair resynthesizes audio allowing the user to seamlessly remove unwanted sounds or even fill in gaps in the recording.

RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced further improve the workflow from the first release. Like the original, they are available as both a suite of plug-ins for a DAW and as a dedicated application. An extensive edit history tracks every change the user makes allowing unlimited undo and compare processing. RX 2 Advanced adds the ability to export the history to an XML file for archival or forensic documentation. The application also saves complete session information, so the user can restart the application and continue working with even the audio selection and undo history being remembered. The updated Batch Processor allows the chaining together of modules to operate on multiple files, all optimized with the use of multiple CPUs.

RX 2 and RX 2 Advanced are ideal for restoration engineers, video post production engineers, forensic specialists, audio engineers, recording musicians, broadcasters, podcasters, archivists, videographers and anyone who records audio.

Specifications:

Windows (XP, x64, Vista, 7)

Mac OS X 10.5 or later (Universal Binary) Standalone application Plug-in formats: Pro Tools 7+ (RTAS/ AudioSuite), VST, MAS, Audio Unit, DirectX

Price and Availability:

An introductory price of $249 USD for RX 2 and $749 USD for RX 2 Advanced is available through October 31, 2010, and $349 for RX 2 and $1,199 for RX 2 Advanced thereafter.

Upgrade pricing is available for RX and RX Advanced owners. For product information, demo videos and ordering information, visit http://www.izotope.com/products/audio/rx/.

