iZotope releases Ozone 5 mastering suite

Image 1 of 6 Ozone 5 Advanced gives you the mastering modules as individual plug-ins. Click the image for close-ups of some of them.

Image 2 of 6 Ozone 5 Advanced EQ

Image 3 of 6 Ozone 5 Advanced Dynamics

Image 4 of 6 Ozone 5 Advanced Stereo Imaging

Image 5 of 6 Ozone 5 Advanced Meter Bridge

Image 6 of 6 Ozone 5 Advanced Meter Taps



iZotope's Ozone has become the go-to mastering solution for many a contemporary producer. It's a one-stop plug-in that features eight modules: Maximizer, Equalizer, Multiband Dynamics, Multiband Stereo Imaging, Post Equalizer, Multiband Harmonic Exciter, Reverb, and Dithering.

Now iZotope has announced the release of version 5, which brings refined signal processing algorithms, an optimised workflow, an updated interface and dedicated metering for every module.

In addition, there's Ozone 5 Advanced - this gives you even deeper control of the modules, while also enabling you to use each of them as an individual plug-in.

Ozone 5 and Ozone 5 Advanced cost $249 and $999 respectively, though they're available at the reduced prices of $199/$599 until 1 December. More details below.

iZotope Ozone 5 and Ozone 5 Advanced press release

iZotope, Inc., a leading innovator in digital audio signal processing, announces the release of Ozone 5 and Ozone 5 Advanced. Ozone 5 is an update to iZotope's critically acclaimed software mastering suite. Ozone 5 Advanced is a professional mastering suite that expands Ozone's feature set with individual component plug-ins, extended features, and the brand-new Ozone Meter Bridge.

"Whether you're a musician, engineer, or mastering pro, Ozone 5 lets you master music and other audio simply and efficiently," says Nick Dika, iZotope Senior Product Manager. "Ozone 5 is the biggest update we've ever offered, with improvements that will appeal to Ozone experts and new users alike. Ozone 5 Advanced is designed to set a new industry standard for mastering tools. Advanced includes many exclusive features, and offers mixing and mastering engineers an even higher level of flexibility, precision and control."

What's New in Ozone 5?

Pristine Sound and Enhanced DSP - Each module has been updated with refined signal processing algorithms to bring you a new level of mastering quality. The most complete mastering suite available has never sounded better.

- Each module has been updated with refined signal processing algorithms to bring you a new level of mastering quality. The most complete mastering suite available has never sounded better. Optimized Workflow and Updated Interface - iZotope has redesigned Ozone's user interface to allow for finer control while placing important features right at your fingertips. New users can jump in without a steep learning curve while experienced Ozone fans will feel right at home.

- iZotope has redesigned Ozone's user interface to allow for finer control while placing important features right at your fingertips. New users can jump in without a steep learning curve while experienced Ozone fans will feel right at home. Visual Feedback - Every module features updated metering to help guide you to the perfect-sounding master.

Introducing Ozone 5 Advanced

Ozone 5 Advanced builds on iZotope's reputation for superior sound quality and industry-standard audio mastering tools. Each module in Ozone 5 Advanced is equipped with extended features made specifically for mixing and mastering professionals. For added flexibility, Ozone 5 Advanced allows customers to use each of the mastering modules as individual plug-ins. Combining essential visualization from Ozone's modules with new metering tools, the all-new Meter Bridge provides a suite of audio analysis tools that help you visualize changes made during the mastering process, troubleshoot problematic mixes, and compare reference tracks.

Ozone 5 Advanced Includes:

Extended Features - Ozone 5 Advanced provides deeper control within every module in Ozone. Advanced exclusives include a variable-phase EQ, Loudness Maximizer modes with Transient Recovery and Stereo Link controls, mono-compatible stereo synthesis features and much more.

- Ozone 5 Advanced provides deeper control within every module in Ozone. Advanced exclusives include a variable-phase EQ, Loudness Maximizer modes with Transient Recovery and Stereo Link controls, mono-compatible stereo synthesis features and much more. Meter Bridge - The powerful Meter Bridge introduces a high resolution real-time 3D spectrogram with unique mix analysis features, BS.1770-2 compatible stereo loudness metering, resizable spectrum analyzer, and a vectorscope with stereo balance and correlation meters.

- The powerful Meter Bridge introduces a high resolution real-time 3D spectrogram with unique mix analysis features, BS.1770-2 compatible stereo loudness metering, resizable spectrum analyzer, and a vectorscope with stereo balance and correlation meters. Meter Taps - For mixing and stem mastering, multiple audio streams can be superimposed on a 2D or 3D plot using Ozone 5 Advanced's Meter Tap plug-ins. Meter Taps enable unprecedented visualization of how a mix's elements fit together.

- For mixing and stem mastering, multiple audio streams can be superimposed on a 2D or 3D plot using Ozone 5 Advanced's Meter Tap plug-ins. Meter Taps enable unprecedented visualization of how a mix's elements fit together. Component Plug-ins - Use Ozone 5 Advanced's mastering modules as an integrated mastering system or as individual plug-ins. Move module presets between Ozone 5 Advanced and its components freely.

Pricing and Availability

Ozone 5 and Ozone 5 Advanced will be available for a suggested retail price of $249 / 195 EUR and $999 / 799 EUR respectively. Current Ozone customers may upgrade for $149 USD to Ozone 5 or $499 USD to Ozone 5 Advanced. Ozone 4 customers who purchased after October 1, 2011 will receive a free upgrade to Ozone 5 Standard upon release.

To learn more about Ozone 5 and Ozone 5 Advanced, visit www.izotope.com/ozone5.