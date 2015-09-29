iZotope Ozone 7 offers new mastering tools with a vintage twist

iZotope's Ozone mastering suite has been upgraded to version 7, which adds a slew of new/old features.

Four new vintage-inspired tools adorn the software in the form of Vintage Tape, Vintage EQ, Vintage Compressor and Vintage Limiter. All are available in the Advanced edition, while the Limiter will also appear in the Standard edition (as do Ozone's Maximizer and Dynamic EQ tools).

Both versions of Ozone 7 offer new export options, while the Codec Preview feature enables you to hear how your masters will sound to listeners who stream or buy your music online.

Bundle of joy

iZotope has also announced the Music Production bundle. This will feature not only Ozone 7 Advanced but also Alloy (for adding clarity, punch, and life to mixes), Nectar (for enhancing and tuning up vocals), Trash (for sonic distortion and experimentation) and Insight (to visually diagnose what's going on with your mix).

Ozone 7 will be available in RTAS, AudioSuite, 64-bit AAX, VST 2, VST 3, and Audio Unit formats. Users who purchased version 6 after 26 August will be eligible for a free upgrade to the latest edition when it's released in November.

Ozone 7 launches with promotional pricing of $449 for the Advanced edition and $199 for the Standard edition. The regular prices will be at $499 and $249 respectively.

The Music Production Bundle will be priced initially at $549 with a regular price of $599. For purchasing and more information on both products, head over to the iZotope website now.