iZotope Neutron could be the 'smart' plugin that helps you to create better-sounding mixes

It turns out that iZotope's free Neutrino plugin was merely a sonic hors d'oeuvre to whet your appetite ahead of the company's new main mixing course, a far more comprehensive product known as Neutron.

Again, this is based on spectral technology, and includes what the company is calling "industry-first" 'smart' features that are designed to make the mixing process easier.

The most eye-catching of these is Track Assistant, which analyses your track and automatically detects the instruments within it. It then recommends where EQ nodes should be placed and suggests optimal settings for other modules.

iZotope stresses that, ultimately, you still have to make the mixing decisions yourself, but Track Assistant may give you some good starting points and save you time.

There's also the Masking Meter, which is designed to let you visually identify frequency clashes between instruments so that you can make the necessary adjustments.

Neutron will be released in standard and advanced editions on 5 October for PC and Mac, initially at the '20% off' discount prices of €189/$199 and €270/$299 respectively. Find out more on the iZotope website.

iZotope Neutron features