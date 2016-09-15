iZotope's free Neutrino plugin promises to balance your mixes without sacrificing dynamics

iZotope's new Neutrino plugin almost sounds too good to be true. For a start, it's free, and it also looks very easy to use. What's more, it promises to help you to create better-balanced mixes without sacrificing dynamics.

Neutrino is a showcase for iZotope's newest mixing technology, and can be used to reveal detail on multiple tracks across your project. It's based on 'Spectral Shaping', and works in real time "to reduce momentary unevenness in a signal transparently, in a way that conventional equalizers and compressors cannot".

Read more: Izotope Nectar 3

Don't expect radical changes - the effect is said to be subtle and similar in concept to analogue summing or console emulations. It can be used on all sorts of material, though; in fact, there are dedicated modes for voice, instruments, bass and drums. Control is via a couple of knobs that enable you to dial in the amount of detail required.

You can download Neutrino now from the iZotopeor TimeSpace websites. It's available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac. Check out a couple of sound examples below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQp9AXuxuJw&list=PL4dISychPQEswbUpV8Pp9b1d60lvPE_LC&index=3