Issue 306 of Future Music is on sale now

When it comes to creating your own music, you can own all the gear, understand all the terminology and be well versed in all the latest production techniques but it will count for nothing if you can't find inspiration when you need it. It's a problem even the most talented musicians face from time to time - hitting the wall of writer's block and losing all direction and drive.

This issue we're turning our attention in the direction of inspiration. While we can't stock you up with unique ideas, we can help you explore new approaches and find fresh ways to get inspired. In our Inspiration Issue cover feature we're tackling inspirational approaches and arrangement ideas, while in The Producer's Guide To Finishing Tracks we take a look at surefire ways to nudge your great ideas over the finishing line.

Also this issue, we're excited to debut our new look reviews section. We're going more in-depth than ever before on all the latest gear with more photography, honest and informed opinions and extra detail with every review. Head for the reviews section now to take a look.

Interviews

Moderat - With latest album Moderat III proving they are a band at the top of their electronic game, we go on stage with Moderat to get the lowdown on their live rig

Gold Panda - We visit Gold Panda and discover his unique approach to finding sounds

Matrix & Futurebound - We catch up with the Drum'n' Bass duo as they gear up for a raft of new releases

The Track: Kalyde - The rising British producer shows us how he turns raw samples into floor-filling warehouse beats on his track Pyro

Classic Album - Icons talks us through his classic Emotions With Intellect

Technique

Inspiration Issue - We can't come up with ideas for you, but our massive guide to getting inspired and beating the block is the next best thing!

Producer's Guide To... Finishing A Track - Don't get stuck in a loop! We'll show you how to nudge those unfinished ideas over the line...

Modular Monthly - We prepare to get lost in over 24,000 waveforms in the E350

Reviews

Dreadbox G-System

Moog Model 15 App

Compact monitor group test

XILS Lab StiX

iZotope VocalSynth

Aston Mics Spirit

Samples

Cyborg Beats - Loops and lines that blend the robotic qualities of MIDI drums with the human feel of a real drummer

Starting Points - Inspiring ideas to help get your creative juices flowing. From chopped-up beats to melodic percussion and more!

PLUS: Access the FM sample archive - Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!