Issue 304 of Future Music is on sale now

The vast majority of modern music is driven, in one way or another, by a beat. Be it the mechanised pulse of Techno, the syncopated rhythms of modern Jazz, the bounce of House and Garage or the bass heavy beats of Hip-Hop and Grime, much of the music we create, mix or master is tied to some form of percussive foundation. More often than not, getting that foundation sounding right is the key to perfecting your whole production.

This issue, we're focusing on the process of mixing perfect beats - from EQing and compression to blending electronic and acoustic sounds, replicating the feel of a real drum kit and more. We'll walk you through everything you need to know to master your percussion parts. Pick up the issue now to get started. As usual, be sure to grab all the samples, videos and tutorial files that go along with this issue from: http://vault.futuremusic.co.uk

Interviews

MK - Marc 'MK' Kinchen's varied career has gone from strength to strength. FM meet up with the House master in his LA studio…

Yeasayer - The New York band give us the lowdown on new album Amen & Goodbye

Pig&Dan - We catch up with the Techno DJ/production duo and talk mixing, Mallorca and Modular Baptism

The Track: The Chainsmokers - The duo break down the creation of their huge hit Roses

Classic Album - The Count & Sinden break down their eclectic crossover classic Mega, Mega, Mega

Technique

The Ultimate Guide To Mixing Beats - Perfect your percussion! Get your drums sounding tight with our massive guide to beat mixing techniques

Producer's Guide To... Novation Circuit - We go under the hood of Circuit and explore the software editor

Modular Monthly - We review the Bomstar Grainy Clampit and get gritty with the Defibrillator filter

Reviews

Make Noise System Cartesian

Koma Elektronik Komplex

Cableguys PanShaper

Allen & Heath ZED mixers

Apple GarageBand

Roli Rise 49

Samples

Classic House Piano & Strings - Loops, hits and instruments that capture the bright and raw piano and string sounds of vintage House records

Modular Processing - Warped and mutilated hits and loops, processed through an extensive array of unique modular effects and tools

PLUS: Access the FM sample archive - Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!