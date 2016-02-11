Issue 302 of Future Music is on sale now

The first few weeks of the year are always an exciting time in the music production world. As ever, the annual NAMM show in California acts as a focal point for a huge raft of new instrument, effect and studio gear announcements.

This year's show was full of pleasant surprises - from the amazingly affordable polysynth adorning this issue's cover, to an unexpected collab from Dave Smith and Tom Oberheim, a surprise new addition to Korg's Volca range, a sneak peak at a seriously cool new tool from Teenage Engineering, and loads more.

You'll find coverage of all the hottest new announcements in this issue, with all the highlights from the show floor, along with our first impressions of the gear you'll be lusting after in 2016. And for loads more on the hi-tech highlight from this NAMM - Korg's excellent Minilogue - check out our full review and extensive Producer's Guide tutorial.

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print

Subscribe to Future Music and save up to 46%!

Interviews

Ed Rush & Optical - Their classic 1998 album Wormhole redefined Drum 'n' Bass. Nearly two decades on, we visit their studio and talk bass, bass... and more bass

Venetian Snares - The electronic innovator gives us the lowdown on his modular adventures

Jesse Rose - We meet prolific House producer, DJ and label owner Jesse Rose on the release of his new Fabriclive mix

The Track: Catz 'N Dogz - Watch the Polish duo break down Killing With Kindness from their latest LP

Classic Album - London Elektricity on his seminal LP Pull The Plug

Technique

The Mastering Chain Explained - Our essential guide to mastering has everything you need to know to get your finished tracks sounding better than ever

Producer's Guide To... Korg Minilogue - We can finally reveal all about Korg's analogue polysynth - and it looks like a game changer!

Modular Monthly - The latest new modules from NAMM. Plus, we explore AJH Synth's MiniMod range

Reviews

Korg Minilogue

Moog Mother-32

Ableton Push 2 & Live 9.5

Kilpatrick Audio Phenol

Tegeler Audio Vari Tube Recording Compressor

And more...

Samples

Stacked Beats - Dense and powerful multi-layered drum hits and beat loops to make your drums stand out in the mix.

No More 4/4 - Beats and loops that break away from the 4/4 time signature. Get experimenting with some new rhythms!

PLUS: Access the FM sample archive - UPDATED THIS ISSUE! Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!