Issue 276 of Future Music is on sale now

Once Christmas is out of the way, all the world's gear makers, producers and Future Music turn their attention to something far more exciting: the annual NAMM show in America is THE place to see what's hot for the coming year.

This year we've pulled out all the stops to deliver words and pictures for the magazine AND a series of great product demo videos on our YouTube channel. Be sure to head online to check it all out.

And speaking of YouTube, big things are afoot here at FM as we bolster our successful In The Studio With series with a series of new weekly shows. You'll find full details in our new Video section in the mag. For all that great new content and more get online to www.youtube.com/futuremusicmagazine asap!

This month everything comes in pairs with interviews (and studio access) with Ulrich Schnauss and Pretty Lights. There are great tutorials on distortion and low-end mixing. And something for everyone in our reviews section, from giganto workstations to tiny synths you have to build yourself. Add in our DAW regulars (with video to match) and you've the ultimate guide to making today's music. And we're going to do it all again next month!

