Is Erica Synths' Pico Seq the smallest sequencer in the world?

Erica Synths has released a video featuring the Pico Seq module from its new diminutive Pico Eurorack range, which we're led to believe is the smallest step sequencer in the world.

The video shows the functionality of the Pico Seq, which manages to pack a 16-step CV and Gate sequencer with multiple playback functions (you can save up to 16 recallable patterns) into just a 3HP module. Which definitely earns this little sequencer the 'small yet mighty' tag.

There's no official word on a release date as yet, but prices and details of the new Pico range are already on Modular Grid, with the Pico Seq priced at $134.