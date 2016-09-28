Is Apple thinking of ditching the headphones port on the MacBook Pro?

One of the questions that was thrown up by Apple's decision to omit a headphones jack from the iPhone 7 was whether the company might also be considering removing it from its other products - specifically, the iPad and the Mac.

While no official announcement has been made, MacRumors reports that Apple has been sending out surveys to owners of the MacBook Pro with Retina display, with one question specifically asking if they use the headphones port.

Read into that what you will, but it does seem to suggest that Apple may be re-evaluating the need to include said port on their flagship laptop.

Some commentators are predicting that a revised MacBook Pro may be announced either this month or next, so the immediate fate of the 3.5-mm audio jack may be decided soon.