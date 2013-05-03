iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 82
New apps and updates...
This week has already seen the unveiling of a couple of notable new iOS music making tools.
We’ve seen the new iPad incarnation of Sugar Bytes’ multi-effects app Turnado, along with Native Instruments’ ultra-compact DJ app Traktor for iPhone.
Here we round-up a few of the other major music making releases to hit the App Store.
Ninja Tune Ninja Jamm, free
Ninja Jamm is a new iOS app from lauded electronically-minded record label Ninja Tune, which allows users to remix and jam with stems from various tunes by the label’s roster of artists.
The app takes a fairly simplistic, hands-on approach to remixing - making it about more about having fun and messing about with beats than serious music making - but it has a really nicely designed interface and is highliy addictive.
It comes featuring a beats from label artists Coldcut, with various other tune stems and packs of loops available as in app purchases.
Camel Audio Alchemy Mobile Synth Mobile Studio 2.0, free
Camel Audio has just updated the iOS version of its much-loved sample-based synth Alchemy.
Alchemy allows users to combine sampled sounds using the synth’s Remix Pad, allowing the creation of unique and evolving tones.
Version 2.0 adds a four track recorder for building tracks, along with drum pads for beat programming and Audiobus support.
The App is a free download, but you’ll need the full Pro Upgrade as an in app purchase if you want to save or export tracks.
ShowTools SyncInside, £5.99/$8.99
SyncInside is an advanced backing track player for iPad. It allows users to connect a class compliant USB interface (via the Camera Connection Kit) to play back playlists of backing track files through the USB output, while pumping a click track out of the headphone port at the same time.
elephantcandy LiveFX, £5.99/$8.99
LiveFX is a Kaoss Pad-like DJ effects processor. It allows users to combine and control up to four effects at once via the central touchpad. It allows supports Audiobus, allowing internal audio to be processed.
Wilson Holliday Audulus 2.0, £10.49/$14.99
Audulus is an excellently designed modular synthesis app for both Mac and iPad.
Version two adds the algebra-based Math Expression node, a Timing Mode - displaying the timings of all nodes - along with the new Audulus Store and a newly optimized audio engine.
