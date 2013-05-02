Sugar Bytes releases Turnado for iPad

Sugar Bytes has become the latest software developer to port one of its VST plugins to the iPad. Turnado is a multi-effects unit that gives you one-knob control of each of its 24 processors, while you also get 4 X/Y pads that enable you to tweak two effects simultaneously.

Up to eight effects are available to you at any one time and, because Turnado has Audiobus and Jack for iOS support, you'll be able to slot it right into your music making workflow. The primary focus is on beat manipulation, but you also get distortions, filters, reverbs and delays.

Other features include an integrated player/recorder, Audiocopy/Audiopaste support and MIDI support.

Turnado is available now on the App Store for the introductory price of £10.49/$14.99.