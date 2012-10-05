iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 73
This week's apps
Another week, another batch of new apps. Be sure to also check out recent in-depth reviews of the excellent pro-level iOS DAW Auria from WaveMachine Labs, and esoteric iPad MIDI controller Beatsurfing. For now, here are the latest music tools to hit the app store...
IK Multimedia DJ Rig For iPad, £13.99/$19.99
IK Multimedia unveils an iPad version of its iOS DJ app with an expanded feature set, including new Waveform and Digital Deck modes, plus a 15-pad sample section and five visual cue points.
It’s not the cheapest DJ app out there - priced at roughly the same point as Alogriddim’s DJ - but after a few days of playing with it we’d conclude that it’s up there with the best iOS DJ apps we’ve tried. The automatic beat sync can be a little off at times - as is the case with a lot of apps - but the controls make this easy to correct, and it’s a lot of fun to play with.
Opla Scape, £3.99/$5.99
Scape is the third collaboration between video game composer Peter Chilvers and Brian Eno. It’s an ambient music generator that the pair describe as “a new form of album which offers users deep access to its musical elements.”
It involves creating ambient soundscapes using visual building blocks, all of with are governed by various rules and algorithms to create unique results each time.
MediaGROE Noisepad 2.0, £2.99/$4.99
Easy-to-use live perfomance groovebox Noisepad reaches version 2.0. New features include the ability to organise samples into new soundbanks, the ability to sequence and record and some new sound packs.
Piano Black Maestro Touch, £2.99/$4.99
Maestro Touch is a touch screen instrument designed to help users learn the basics of musical composition. Notes are arranged in circular patterns and colour coded according to harmonic properties.
The app comes complete with a number of different instruments including piano, guitars, and basses. A free version with fewer instruments is also available.
RobStar Square Beats, £2.99/$4.99
Square Beats is an iOS groovebox based around a great look Tenori-On-style interface.
The app features 96 instruments - and users can create their own - and it’s possible to program more than one at once.
