iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 47
Four more reasons to visit the App Store
Lest your thirst for iOS music making knowledge hasn’t been quenched by our round-up of 8 iPhone/iPad DJing apps, here are four more for you. In fact, one if these is another mobile mixing tool; it’s joined by a couple of synths and a child-friendly sampler.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Algoriddim djay - David Guetta Edition
Algoriddim djay - David Guetta Edition, £5.49
We covered the standard version of djay in our round-up of iOS DJing apps - the David Guetta Edition features five of his tracks, plus signature synth sounds and drum beats that can be triggered from the new live sampler. And of course, all the existing djay features are in place too.
Camel Audio Alchemy Synth Mobile, Free
Camel Audio’s acclaimed desktop synth comes to iOS, complete with a powerful synth engine, a remix pad that enables you to morph between sounds, and 16 performance controls. Those who upgrade to the pro version get (among other things) the option to use the app as a controller for the desktop version and more sounds.
Mitchell Cichocki Slynthy, £0.69
It’s probably fair to say that this synth falls into the ‘fun’ category rather than the ‘serious’ one, but there’s nothing wrong with that. Move your finger across the grid to control it and choose from Classic Theremin, Ring Modulator and Broken sounds.
Fairlight Instruments iGrowUP, £1.49
The Fairlight name is associated with high-end sampling solutions, but the company is showing off its whimsical side with this new app. It enables you to record your voice, then adjust the height of the on-screen character so that you can hear how you’d sound grown-up or younger.