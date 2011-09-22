iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 46
Audio visual
An interesting gear shift this week, as we bring you a couple of apps that enable you to use video clips to make music. On more conventional ground, there’s a monosynth and an app that lets you play music by tapping coloured blocks.
Smule MadPad HD, £1.99
Another highly creative app from Smule, this one enables you to trigger video clips on a grid, MPC-style, and ‘sample’ your own with your iPad 2’s built in camera. There are plenty of preset clip sets to get you started, and your performances can be captured and shared. An iPhone version is also available.
Casual Underground MovBeats, £0.69
Another app that straddles the video and music making worlds, MovBeats enables you to record video clips and then use them to create patterns in a sequencer line. These patterns can then be used to create full projects that can then be shared via social media platforms.
DaabApps Fermion, £0.69
Wooden end panels on a software synth can mean only one thing: it’s inspired by vintage analogue hardware. Fermion is a monophonic, single-oscillator instrument that’s said to be capable of creating Moog- and TB-303-type tones, and comes with a built-in arpeggiator.
Francesso Cricchio RGBsoundPro, £1.99
We looked at the standard version of this app, which allows you to make music by tapping the coloured blocks and launching loops, back in June. This Pro update gives you the option of importing your own tracks via iTunes and features analogue sounds from the Moog Voyager. There are new BPM and pitch controls and a drum machine mode, too.