iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 46

An interesting gear shift this week, as we bring you a couple of apps that enable you to use video clips to make music. On more conventional ground, there’s a monosynth and an app that lets you play music by tapping coloured blocks.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.