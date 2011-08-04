iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 42
Has iOS finally got the audio editor it so desperately needs? Maybe so, but you'll have to pay for the good stuff. We've also seen a number of updates, including a brush up on one of our favourite synths.
Wooji Juice Ltd Hokusai Audio Editor, Free, with in-app purchases
Has it finally happened? Has iOS gotten a pro-quality audio editor at long last? Well, not exactly, but Hokusai Audio Editor does provide some of the tools we’re used to seeing from desktop editors, such as tone generation, fades, normalise, reverse. In-app purchases bring in AudioCopy/AudioPaste. granular synthesis and some effects processing.
iceGear Argon - Synth 1.2.5, £1.49
Argon is one of the coolest synths you can get for your mobile device. It’s just been made even better with the addition of CoreMIDI support and Akai Synthstation25 compatibility.
StudioMiniXL 2.1.1, £6.99
StudioMiniXL just keeps getting better and better. The latest update adds input monitoring, stereo meters, and an hour slot in the Time Counter. Tracks now have status LEDs that light up to indicate that they have recordings on ‘em. Auto-lock is disabled and the faders have been recalibrated.
Alexander Zolotov SunVox, £2.99
SunVox is one of the most powerful music-making apps in the App Store, yet version 1.6.4 adds even more, with a side-chain compressor module, the new DrumSynth, an amplifier module, multitrack WAV export, more examples and interactive waveform drawing for the Generator. If you haven’t tried this thing out, you’re missing out!
