iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 42

SunVox is one of the most powerful music-making apps in the App Store, yet version 1.6.4 adds even more, with a side-chain compressor module, the new DrumSynth, an amplifier module, multitrack WAV export, more examples and interactive waveform drawing for the Generator. If you haven’t tried this thing out, you’re missing out!

