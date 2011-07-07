iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 39
Something for everyone
The broad range of available iOS music making apps is demonstrated once again this week, as we bring you news of a drum machine, a mash-up tool, a multitrack recorder, a monophonic synth, a self contained studio and an experimental sequencer. How’s that for variety?
Akai Professional SynthStation 2, £1.19
This one-stop music making app has been given a significant update and is currently available for a knockdown price. New features include CoreMIDI support, real-time recording, a customisable metronome and a sound preview ribbon. As before, it gives you three synths, drum pads, a sequencer, a mixer and effects to play with.
Fingerlab DM1, £1.19
iPad drum machines are already plentiful, but this one has been designed to be a cut above the average. It comes with 24 electronic kits, a step sequencer, pads for playing and recording, a mixer, FX trackpads and a pattern-based song composer. Beats can be exported via email or to iTunes. The current low price will apply for a limited time.
Iglesia Intermedia MiniMash, £1.19
We’ve seen plenty of iOS DJing apps, but now here’s one that’s designed specifically for mashing up. It syncs with your iTunes playlists and scans tracks’ beat information. You can then play tracks in time with each other, change the overall tempo, set loop points, change the pitch, crossfade, and more.
Sound Trends studio.M, Free
The Looptastic developer is giving away this 4-track audio recording app. It features editing, mixing and effects features, and comes with a loop library that contains sounds in a variety of styles. You can buy more apps and upgrade to 8-track functionality via in-app purchases.
Core Engine Apps Core Synth HD, Free
A 2-octave monophonic synth that sports dual overlapping filters, a low-pass filter and a volume envelope. If you want seven octaves and additional patch, modulation and arpeggiator modules, you can upgrade to the ‘full’ version for £0.59 as an in-app purchase.
Glidepro cascadr, Free
Looking for something a little experimental, sir? Cascadr is based on the concept of taking different sequences and playing them back at different tempi at the same time. They’re played at intervals of 1bpm to generate the cascading effect that the app’s name alludes to.
