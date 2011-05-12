iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 31

This week has seen the release of a teaser video for Image-Line’s FL Studio Mobile, whetting our appetites for the iOS version of the popular desktop DAW. But there have also been several app launches, too – keep reading to find out what’s new to buy right now.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.