iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 31
Another juicy selection
This week has seen the release of a teaser video for Image-Line’s FL Studio Mobile, whetting our appetites for the iOS version of the popular desktop DAW. But there have also been several app launches, too – keep reading to find out what’s new to buy right now.
4Pockets.com Meteor Multitrack Recorder, £11.99
This multitrack recording app enables you to run up to 12 tracks of audio (that’s four more than GarageBand) and also boasts effects, a mixer, a sample editor, automation and PasteBoard support. Additional effects can be bought as in-app purchases.
Binary Bleeps Sampler, £0.59
A pad-based sampler - you can record through your device’s mic or paste from other apps - that also comes with motion-controlled pitch, filter, delay and lo-fi bit crusher effects. The pads are velocity-sensitive and your performances can be saved and copy/pasted to other apps for further tweaking.
iXimix TrakProDJ, £5.99
A new control surface app designed specifically for users of Native Instruments’ Traktor DJing software. It puts you in control of the jogwheels, mixer (including the crossfader), EQ, filters, FX, pitch and more. It supports two decks at the moment but four-deck compatibility is on the way.
AffinityBlue NodeBeat, £0.59
Billed as an experimental node-based audio sequencer and generative music app, NodeBeat enables you to make music by dragging nodes around the screen. You also have the ability to add and remove nodes, pitch shift audio, adjust the pulse rate and beat sync and tweak echo, attack, decay and release settings. A dedicated iPad version – NodeBeat HD – is also available.
IK Multimedia iRig Recorder, £2.99
This new companion app for IK’s iRig Mic is a simple piece of audio recording software designed for capturing podcasts, interviews, field sounds and anything else. You get one-touch recording, non-destructive editing tools, pitch- and time-based effects and various export/sharing options. A free version is also available.