iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 30
From Gorillaz to Kraftwerk
Gorillaz teamed up with Korg to release a special edition of the iElectribe earlier this week, and our latest round-up of iOS software features an app that’s had input from an ex-member of Kraftwerk. There are new MIDI sequencer and controller apps, too.
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
Masayuki Akamatsu Mini-Composer, Free
This ‘fun’ app was created by Masayuki Akamatsu and ex-Kraftwerk man Karl Bartos. It offers four synth waves (saw, triangle, square and sine) and you can create music with them using the 16-step sequencer. There’s also a drum track. Although the app is free, if you enjoy it, the developers suggest that you make a donation to help the people of Japan via The Red Cross.
Alexandre Jean Claude Brainwave Sequencer, £11.99
A clip-based MIDI sequencer that lets you record up to 16 instruments. There’s a built-in sampler, MIDI clip editing and song arrangement tools. What’s more, songs can be exported as multitrack MIDI files so that you can carry on working on them in your main DAW.
Chris Jeffs WireGUI
A new Open Sound Control (OSC) controller app arrives on iOS. WireGUI gives you an assortment of interface objects to work with (sliders, buttons, knobs etc) and these can be arranged and coloured in any way you like. The developer recommends a 4thgeneration iPod touch or iPhone for best performance.