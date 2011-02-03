iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 22
Two more for the iPad
A smaller-than-usual round-up this week, but expect a deluge of NAMM-announced iOS releases to arrive soon. Elsewhere in mobile OS news, Google has just launched Android 3.0 (Honeycomb): we’ll leave it to our sister site Techradar to tell you what’s new.
Tim Bolstad Dingsaller, £1.79
If you like patching things together, this new ‘iPad music workspace’ should be right up your street. The idea is that you create algorithmic compositions by connecting nodes, which fall into the note, control, instrument and effect categories. MIDI support is coming soon, too.
iControlMIDI iMinimoogV, £17.99
Spectrasonics has already announced that it’s releasing a controller app for its Omnisphere synth, and now there’s this tablet surface for Arturia’s Minimoog V. The first of two pages is dedicated to tweaking the oscillators, while the second deals with the filter, amp, envelopes and modulation.