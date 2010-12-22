iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 18
Appy Christmas
We’ll have a round-up of the year in iOS music making next week, but for now, here’s 2010’s final briefing on the latest new and updated apps to have made it into Apple’s store. What will 2011 bring? Who knows, but MusicRadar will be here to find out.
Green Oak Software Crystal, £0.59
As well as releasing an update for the desktop version of Crystal, Green Oak has put out this mobile edition. Like its bigger brother, it’s a semi-modular instrument - notes are triggered on the 1-octave keypad. A more advanced version, Crystal Synth XT, is also available.
InQBarna deej, £2.99
This beginner-friendly DJing app has been updated to provide user access to your iPod library, making it a much more enticing proposition than it was previously. As you can see, the interface replicates a standard 2-deck mixing setup, so normal DJing conventions apply.
SKnote HandSynth, £3.49
This performance synth offers 30 oscillator algorithms, filters, effects and a supposedly simple control system. You can play across three octaves and slide your fingers to add the likes of pitch bending, vibrato and filter frequency adjustment. 100 slots are available for your sounds.
BomCat i505, Free
Simplicity is the watchword here: i505 is modelled on an ‘80s drum machine (it shouldn’t be hard to work out which one) and also comes with a sequencer so that you can makes beats with its sounds. There’s not a great deal more to say, really: it’s free, so give it a try and find out whether you like it.
Miguemi-to midi-to, £2.99
Another software-specific iPad controller, this one is designed to give you wireless command of Serato Scratch Live. DJs can use it to set cue points, FX, loops and track selection via the three views that are on offer. It’s yet another app that takes advantage of the native MIDI support in iOS 4.2.