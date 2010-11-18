iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 14
As the iPad makes its way into the hands of more users, we're starting to see an increasing number of tablet exclusive iOS music making apps. In fact, five of those we're covering here are iPad only, though the iPhone and iPod touch still get a look-in in a couple of cases.
Agile Partners Guitar World Lick Of The Day, Free
Our friends at Guitar World have put together this video-led tuition app, which features contributions from the likes of Zakk Wylde, Joe Satriani, Gus G. and Phil Collen. Giving you one new lick per day (hence the title) it features tab and standard notation. Subscriptions cost $4.99 per month, $12.99 for three months or $19.99 for six months.
TwistedWave Audio Editor, £5.99
Audio editing is an area that hasn’t been particularly well covered on iOS, so this is a welcome addition to the App Store. You can record directly into the software, standard editing and processing tools appear to be present and correct and there’s a range of export options.
Shoulda Woulda Coulda Polychord, £5.99
Another iPad instrument that’s designed for anyone to play, Polychord is operated by pressing one of the chord circles then strumming the keys on the right. Drums and bass automatically follow the chords you play, enabling you to produce complete arrangements.
Neyrinck V-Control Pro, £29.99
Another DAW controller for the iPad, this one is designed for the newly-open Pro Tools 9. Control of transport, editing and mixing functions is onboard, with automation, groups, auditioning, scrub/shuttle and I/O assignment among the many things that V-Control Pro can handle.
Numark iDJ, £5.99
With iOS developers now able to access the iTunes music library in their apps, expect a slew of DJing software over the next few months. Numark’s iDJ is out of the blocks right now: it automatically creates beat-matched mixes from iTunes playlists - you pick the music and the app will do the rest.
Page 112 MIDIPilot, £4.99
A new configurable MIDI controller app (it’s not designed for any specific software) that gives you a keyboard and other controls, including ribbons and X/Y pads. The app users the open-source DSMIDIWiFi software, meaning that it can control software for OS X, Windows and Linux.
The Strange Agency LLC Curtis for iPad, £2.99
This granular synth has just been updated to version 2.0, which heralds the arrival of a new user interface, an amplitude envelope, a scratch mode and chromatic pitch quantize. You can record into the app or add your own WAV files via iTunes.