iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 14

As the iPad makes its way into the hands of more users, we're starting to see an increasing number of tablet exclusive iOS music making apps. In fact, five of those we're covering here are iPad only, though the iPhone and iPod touch still get a look-in in a couple of cases.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.