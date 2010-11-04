iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 12

More good news regarding musical iOS standards this week. The rumour that native MIDI support is coming to iOS 4.2 appears to have been confirmed in a video by MooCowMusic, while Sonoma Wire Works has released version 1.2 of its AudioCopy/AudioPaste SDK.

And, of course, some new apps have been released and previewed: read on to find out more.

