iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 12
More good news regarding musical iOS standards this week. The rumour that native MIDI support is coming to iOS 4.2 appears to have been confirmed in a video by MooCowMusic, while Sonoma Wire Works has released version 1.2 of its AudioCopy/AudioPaste SDK.
And, of course, some new apps have been released and previewed: read on to find out more.
Heavy Ephemera Wiresq, £1.19
While many iOS music-making apps are designed to be picked up and used by anyone immediately, this one looks a little more involved. It’s a sequencer that users wireworld – “a cellular automata that allows for the construction of digital logic circuits to generate audio triggers”. A basic synth with a filter is part of the package, too. Check out a video demo.
mobileRhythm, mR-606, £3.49
One look at the interface and name should be enough to give you an idea of what this is - a vintage drum machine that takes inspiration from classic Roland hardware. This being the case, there’s a step sequencer and a range of tone-shaping controls. A Universal version that works on iPhone and iPod touch is also available.
Konkreet Labs Konkreet Performer, £TBC
This one won’t actually be released until 2011, but we thought you’d like a preview now. Konkreet Performer is an innovative-looking MIDI/OSC controller that’s designed for live performance, and promises to “reconnect the musician’s actions directly with the music”. Check out a demo video here.