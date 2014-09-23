Introducing Point Blank LA

PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: As of January 2015, we'll be running our award-winning Ableton Live courses from LA's creative and cultural heart in Silverlake, LA, with the same quality of teaching you've come to expect from our London and online schools. Spaces are exclusive and available only to a limited few students, so find out more about our LA courses hereand get yourself booked in to our brand new school.

You can watch this video to meet the Head of LA School Jesse Rogg, and get the low down on the LA venue at Mack Sennett studios, which has hosted everything from Oscar after-parties, fashion and photography shoots, to many famous music video in recent years.

About Point Blank

Point Blank has been voted 'Best music production and DJ school' by DJ Mag and is 'the Global Electronic Music School' for producers, sound engineers and DJs.

You can study online through our online school, in our state-of-the-art studios in Hoxton, London, and now in our new college in Silverlake, LA. With courses ranging from one weekend to one year, we've got something for beginners wanting to take their skill set to the next level and experienced producers wanting to master the latest technology. During the last 20 years we've taught over 50,000 students worldwide including DirtyBird's Claude VonStroke, AlunaGeorge, Goldie, Nicole Moudaber, Patrick Topping, The Bloom Twins and many more.

We offer courses in mixing, mastering, DJing, music composition as well as music production in software-specific programs like Ableton Live and Logic Pro - try a free sample course here!

All our courses are taught by experienced industry professionals on the latest equipment, and we provide plenty of opportunities for students to practice and network with other DJs, producers and artists in our high tech training studios at the heart of London's music scene in Hoxton.

How our online music production courses work

If you want to study with Point Blank Online but don't know where to start, this video explains everything you need to know about studying online with us. Whether you're a DJ who wants to start producing, a producer who wants to take their skill set to the next level or even if you're completely new to music-making, our courses have something to suit you!

