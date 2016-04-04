In pictures: Superbooth16's most spectacular sights

For the first time, long-running synthesizer stand, Superbooth took itself from the clutches of Musikmesse to break out on it’s own, in Berlin's Funkhaus.

With the explosion of Eurorack modular in recent years it seems fitting that burgeoning corner of the music-tech business should get its own show.

We headed to the German capital to see what all the fuss was about and to take in the sights and sounds.