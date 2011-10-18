In pictures: Eddie Thoneick's home studio

The German-born producer rose to fame in 2006, when his rework of the classic Love Sensation with Kurd Maverick became a club smash. Since then, he’s remixed huge names, played enormous, sell-out worldwide DJ sets and his singles Live Your Life and Stronger with industry stalwart Erick Morillo and house diva Shawnee Taylor have both been epic club anthems.



Future Music got the chance to peek inside his studio and see the software and studio kit he likes best.

