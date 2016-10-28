IK Multimedia thinks its iLoud Micro Monitor is 'the world's smallest monitoring system'

Whether you need to keep your music making setup portable or are just really short on space, IK Multimedia is hoping to tempt you with its iLoud Micro Monitor.

Said to be "the smallest studio reference monitoring system in the world," this comprises two bi-amplified speakers that deliver 50 watts RMS of power. Each speaker contains a 3/4-inch silk dome tweeter, a 3-inch paper cone performance woofer and a large flaring front-firing bass reflex port.

Sonically, we're told to expect "pleasing" high frequencies, an open midrange and a solid, controlled low end - you can learn more in our first look at the monitors.

Check out the feature list below for more specifics. The iLoud Micro Monitor is available now priced at €300/$300. Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.

IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor features